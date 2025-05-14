Constitutional Court orders Tawee to step aside amid allegations of DSI abuse

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ordered Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong to temporarily cease his duties overseeing the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) pending a final ruling on alleged misconduct.
The decision follows a petition submitted by senators, claiming that Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Tawee interfered with the Election Commission's authority by using the DSI to initiate criminal probes seen as politically motivated.
The court ruled that while there is no sufficient suspicion to suspend Phumtham, Tawee’s role overseeing the DSI raised credible concerns.
The court directed relevant agencies to submit evidence within 15 days before proceeding with a full ruling.
Tawee’s suspension applies solely to his role as Justice Minister responsible for the DSI and his position as deputy chair of the Special Case Committee.
The case invokes Sections 170 and 160 of the Constitution, relating to ethical standards and grounds for the termination of ministerial status.
The case stems from complaints filed by several Senate election candidates in 2024, alleging irregularities during the district and provincial rounds of voting. Accusations included coordinated vote manipulation, prearranged voting lists, and vote-buying.
As Minister of Justice, Tawee supported the DSI in classifying the matter as a special case. He cited possible violations involving money laundering and organised crime.
However, critics—particularly from the Senate—argue that the move constitutes political interference in the electoral process. They claim the DSI investigation undermines the Election Commission’s authority and was used as a tool to intimidate or influence lawmakers.
These concerns led a group of senators to petition the Constitutional Court, questioning whether Tawee’s actions—and those of Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai—violated ethical standards under the Constitution.