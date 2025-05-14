Constitutional Court orders Tawee to step aside amid allegations of DSI abuse

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ordered Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong to temporarily cease his duties overseeing the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) pending a final ruling on alleged misconduct.

The decision follows a petition submitted by senators, claiming that Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Tawee interfered with the Election Commission's authority by using the DSI to initiate criminal probes seen as politically motivated.

The court ruled that while there is no sufficient suspicion to suspend Phumtham, Tawee’s role overseeing the DSI raised credible concerns.