Bhumjaithai to sue failed Senate candidate over ‘false allegations’

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday accused a failed senatorial candidate of making false allegations against him and his party, claiming they were behind voting collusion. He vowed to file a defamation lawsuit against her.

Party to Sue Kusumalawatee Sirikomut for Defamation

Anutin and Bhumjaithai spokeswoman Nan Boonthida announced that the party would file a defamation suit against Kusumalawatee Sirikomut for damaging the party’s reputation with her alleged false accusations.

The statement came in response to Kusumalawatee’s press conference and complaint earlier that day.