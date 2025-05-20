Bhumjaithai to sue failed Senate candidate over ‘false allegations’

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday accused a failed senatorial candidate of making false allegations against him and his party, claiming they were behind voting collusion. He vowed to file a defamation lawsuit against her.
Anutin and Bhumjaithai spokeswoman Nan Boonthida announced that the party would file a defamation suit against Kusumalawatee Sirikomut for damaging the party’s reputation with her alleged false accusations.
The statement came in response to Kusumalawatee’s press conference and complaint earlier that day.
Earlier on Tuesday, Kusumalawatee filed a complaint with the Office of the Election Commission, calling for the dissolution of Bhumjaithai. She accused the party of orchestrating massive peer voting collusion during last year’s senatorial election.
During her press conference, Kusumalawatee claimed that payments to failed candidates to vote for Bhumjaithai-associated senators could be traced to the party’s secretary-general, Chaichanok Chidchob, son of party's strongman Newin Chidchob.
She also alleged that Anutin convened a meeting with a group of elected senators, forcing them to sign pre-signed resignation letters to control them after aiding their election through collusion.
According to her, the meeting took place at the Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel.
Additionally, Kusumalawatee alleged that Anutin told her inside Parliament to meet a coordinator involved in the peer voting collusion.
In a subsequent press conference, the party’s spokesman firmly denied any involvement in senatorial election fraud.
Nan stated that Kusumalawatee’s allegations had severely damaged Bhumjaithai’s reputation, prompting the party’s legal team to take action.
Anutin told reporters he was not overly concerned with Kusumalawatee’s claims but insisted the party must sue her to defend its honour.
He denied holding any meeting with newly elected senators at the Pullman hotel, explaining that he frequently visits the hotel to meet party MPs and associates.
Anutin also dismissed Kusumalawatee’s claim that she approached him at Parliament, saying he knew her character and politely declined to engage with her.