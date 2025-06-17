Paetongtarn says Anutin never mentioned quitting coalition or going into opposition

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday responded to questions about Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul following his meeting at Thai Khu Fah building on 16 June. She confirmed that the conversation focused solely on policy work and implementation issues, with no discussion of a potential Cabinet reshuffle.

“There are still some sticking points in the policies we’re driving forward, and I told him where we’d like to see more progress,” she said.

Asked whether this kind of long-term policy planning indicated that Anutin would remain in charge of the Interior Ministry for the foreseeable future, Paetongtarn responded: “It depends how you look at it. Every ministry needs to keep working regardless of whether the government or ministers change.”