Anutin ready to join opposition if moved from Interior Ministry

Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Interior, and leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, addressed the postponement of the Mobile Cabinet Meeting scheduled for June 24 in Phitsanulok. The delay has sparked speculation regarding an upcoming Cabinet reshuffle.
Anutin stated that the postponement was likely due to the ongoing situation, particularly tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border. He noted that had the meeting proceeded, it might have drawn criticism. He agreed with the Prime Minister’s decision to delay the meeting.
When asked whether the Prime Minister had signalled a Cabinet reshuffle to him, Anutin firmly replied that there had been no such indication. He added that a reshuffle could not occur without prior notice.
Regarding his own position as Minister of the Interior, following rumours that he might be reassigned to another ministry, Anutin expressed confidence, stating, "I am confident." However, he added that if he were not retained in the role, he was prepared to serve as a member of the opposition.
Anutin also responded to a question about a recent meeting with Santi Prompat, Deputy Leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, and six MPs from Phetchabun. Anutin emphasised that the focus of their discussions was the benefit of the nation, stressing that cooperation between political factions with similar structures could be highly beneficial for the public.
Anutin stated, "We must show respect to all parties, as everyone still has their affiliations. We are not doing anything at the moment; we are discussing the upcoming election."
When questioned about the stability of his position, Anutin downplayed the idea of job security, stressing that his commitment to work, rather than the number of MPs, was what truly mattered.
When asked whether the increase in MPs would lead to a larger share of Cabinet positions for the Bhumjaithai Party, Anutin replied that this had not been discussed. When further questioned if this was a signal to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Anutin stated, "There are no signals."