Anutin ready to join opposition if moved from Interior Ministry

Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Interior, and leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, addressed the postponement of the Mobile Cabinet Meeting scheduled for June 24 in Phitsanulok. The delay has sparked speculation regarding an upcoming Cabinet reshuffle.

Anutin stated that the postponement was likely due to the ongoing situation, particularly tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border. He noted that had the meeting proceeded, it might have drawn criticism. He agreed with the Prime Minister’s decision to delay the meeting.

When asked whether the Prime Minister had signalled a Cabinet reshuffle to him, Anutin firmly replied that there had been no such indication. He added that a reshuffle could not occur without prior notice.