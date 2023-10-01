Royal Thai Army, police extend helping hand to stranded flood victims nationwide
Top brass at both the Royal Thai Army and Royal Thai Police dispatched personnel to lend a helping hand to people stranded due to heavy flooding in many provinces.
Heavy, non-stop rain has inundated several provinces, including Uttaradit, Phetchabun, Lamphun, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Phrae, Udon Thani, Roi Et, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, Prachin Buri, Nakhon Nayok and Satun.
The Army on Sunday ordered its disaster mitigation centres nationwide to work with local administrative bodies to provide immediate help to flood victims.
The first step for dispatched troops will be to build levees to protect economic zones and to deploy military trucks and boats to help shift flood victims to higher ground.
Troops were also deployed to hand out bags of necessities and cook fresh food for flood victims in certain areas.
Meanwhile, the new National Police chief Pol General Torsak Sukvimol on Sunday instructed provincial police headquarters nationwide to deploy officers to help people in areas under their jurisdiction urgently.
Police spokesman Pol Lt-General Archayon Kraithong said the police force was working hard to help flood victims in line with the order of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.
According to the spokesman, provincial police chiefs were ordered to work with provincial governors to coordinate efforts to help flood victims.
Provincial police headquarters were instructed to consider dispatching officers to help protect the assets of flood victims after they were evacuated from their flooded homes.
Police were also asked to assemble teams of volunteers to assess damaged houses around police stations and damaged homes of police officers’ families to seek compensation from the government.
The Highway Police Division was also instructed to help ease traffic on flooded roads as well as monitor vehicles left stranded, the spokesman added.