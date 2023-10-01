Royal Thai Army, police extend helping hand to stranded flood victims nationwide

Heavy, non-stop rain has inundated several provinces, including Uttaradit, Phetchabun, Lamphun, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Phrae, Udon Thani, Roi Et, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, Prachin Buri, Nakhon Nayok and Satun.

The Army on Sunday ordered its disaster mitigation centres nationwide to work with local administrative bodies to provide immediate help to flood victims.

The first step for dispatched troops will be to build levees to protect economic zones and to deploy military trucks and boats to help shift flood victims to higher ground.