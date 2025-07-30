Thai Troops Secure Disputed Temple, Barricade Cambodian Access

Thai military forces have successfully taken control of the Ta Muean Thom temple, a strategically vital site on the Thai-Cambodian border, and have now erected barbed wire fencing to block access from the Cambodian side.

This development follows the temple becoming the initial flashpoint in recent clashes between the two nations.

The Special Taskforce for Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Management (STBCSM) confirmed on Tuesday that the Thai military has secured all 11 contested areas along the border.

Reporters on the ground in Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province, observed Thai soldiers surrounding the Ta Muen Thom temple with barbed wire and sealing off the route from the Cambodian side, solidifying their hold on the territory.

Historically, the Ta Muen Thom temple area had been fenced off. However, these barriers were removed in 2011 as both governments sought to normalise their bilateral relations.

The temple site became the first point of direct engagement between Thai and Cambodian troops since 24 July, when Cambodian soldiers launched an assault in an attempt to seize the temple, which is considered a highly advantageous strategic position.