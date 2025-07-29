Thai Air Force Deploys F-16s and Gripens in Border Conflict, Citing Self-Defence

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has confirmed the deployment of its F-16 and Gripen fighter jets in combat support missions along the Thai-Cambodian border, asserting that these actions constitute legitimate self-defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

Speaking from the RTAF Headquarters on Tuesday (July 29), Air Marshal Prapas Sornjaidee, spokesperson for the Air Force, clarified that the RTAF had provided continuous support to the Royal Thai Army between 24th and 28th July 2025.

This was undertaken amidst heightened tensions on the frontier to safeguard national sovereignty, mitigate risks to civilians, and establish strategic conditions conducive to ongoing peace negotiations.

Operating under a joint tactical plan, the RTAF's air assets engaged in ground support missions, conducting precise strikes on military targets deemed a threat to Thailand's security.

These operations specifically included the destruction of enemy weapon depots and combat control centres, carried out both day and night, with assessments utilising advanced intelligence systems and technology.