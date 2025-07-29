Thai-Cambodia Border Falls Silent as Truce Takes Hold

The long-contested Thai-Cambodian border has reportedly fallen silent, with a ceasefire taking full effect at midnight on Monday.
The truce follows urgent negotiations between Thai and Cambodian leaders in Malaysia, aimed at de-escalating weeks of deadly clashes.
According to the Royal Thai Army, an immediate halt to hostilities was observed across the border at 24:00 on Monday, in line with the agreement brokered between Thailand's Acting Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and Interior Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.
Detailed reports from various flashpoints confirm the cessation of fighting:
Border Provinces Report Ceasefire:
Buriram Province – Chong Sae Ta Ku area: Clashes have ceased. No casualties or injuries reported.
Surin Province – Ta Muen Prasat, Ta Kwai Prasat, and Chong Chom areas: All areas report a cessation of hostilities with no immediate reports of casualties or injuries.
Si Sa Ket Province – Preah Vihear (Phu Makheua, Huay Ta Maria) and Don Tual Prasat areas: Fighting has stopped, with no reported casualties.
Ubon Ratchathani Province – Chong An Ma and Chong Bok areas: Clashes have ceased. No reports of casualties or injuries.
Trat Province: The Royal Thai Navy confirmed a ceasefire was in effect at 00:32 AM.
Reporters on the ground indicated that the final 10 minutes before the midnight ceasefire saw particularly fierce engagements between Thai and Cambodian forces.
Heavy weapons were reportedly deployed, targeting Thai F-16 fighter jets.
The F-16s, in turn, conducted operations to strike Cambodian military positions in areas such as Phu Phi, Ta Muen Thom Prasat, and Ta Kwai Prasat during these intense final moments.
The widespread halt to fighting brings a critical reprieve to the border region, which has endured significant conflict and displacement in recent weeks.