Thai-Cambodia Border Falls Silent as Truce Takes Hold

Detailed reports from various flashpoints confirm the cessation of fighting:

Border Provinces Report Ceasefire:

Buriram Province – Chong Sae Ta Ku area: Clashes have ceased. No casualties or injuries reported.

Surin Province – Ta Muen Prasat, Ta Kwai Prasat, and Chong Chom areas: All areas report a cessation of hostilities with no immediate reports of casualties or injuries.

Si Sa Ket Province – Preah Vihear (Phu Makheua, Huay Ta Maria) and Don Tual Prasat areas: Fighting has stopped, with no reported casualties.

Ubon Ratchathani Province – Chong An Ma and Chong Bok areas: Clashes have ceased. No reports of casualties or injuries.

Trat Province: The Royal Thai Navy confirmed a ceasefire was in effect at 00:32 AM.