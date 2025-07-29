Three more soldiers killed in border clashes, raising military death toll to 14

TUESDAY, JULY 29, 2025

Three more Thai soldiers killed in border clashes with Cambodia, raising the military death toll to 14 since fighting erupted on July 24.

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) announced on Tuesday that three more Thai soldiers had lost their lives while defending the nation's territory against Cambodian aggression, bringing the military death toll over five days of border clashes to 14.

The RTA reported at 11.45am that the three soldiers were killed in fighting on Monday. They were:

  • Sgt Maj 1st Class Thirayuth Sijuijai, Third Infantry Battalion, Third Infantry Regiment
  • Sgt Maj 1st Class Apirom Songput, Third Infantry Battalion, Third Infantry Regiment
  • Pvt Thirayuth Krachangthong, 2nd Defence Artillery Battalion, 2nd Defence Artillery Regiment

The RTA confirmed that, to date, 14 soldiers have been killed since the Thai-Cambodian border clashes erupted on July 24.

“The RTA salutes the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the country’s sovereignty. The RTA will ensure that their families receive all entitled rights and welfare, in honour of their sacrifice for the nation,” the statement said.

