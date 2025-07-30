Thai Foreign Ministry to send military attachés to the border this week

Addressing Allegations of Chemical Weapons

Responding to allegations made by Cambodia before the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Nikorndej said that Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, President of Thailand's House of Representatives, had already expressed deep disappointment, stating that Cambodia's accusations against Thailand were completely unfounded.

He added that as a signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention, Thailand neither possesses nor has ever used chemical weapons. The images presented by Cambodia were fabricated, and Thailand has formally protested the misinformation to Cambodia, with the military also lodging a protest, he said.

US Ambassador Nominee's Comments

Regarding recent remarks from Sean O'Neill, the US Ambassador nominee to Thailand, Nikorndej clarified that O'Neill was questioned by the US Senate regarding his stance on Thailand. Cambodia has since misrepresented his comments, falsely portraying them as a critique of Thailand.

Military Observations and Cambodia’s Field Visit

On Cambodia's decision to send military attachés and media personnel to the border, Nikorndej stated that while it is Cambodia's right to do so, Thailand is not concerned. "If I were in their position, I would be more worried, as they are the ones violating the ceasefire agreement," he remarked.

The Thai Ministry of Defence is coordinating with relevant agencies to send Thai military attachés to the border area as well.

"The reason for the delay? Simply put, we cannot predict when the other side will violate the ceasefire again, and it involves the safety of the military attachés we are sending," Nikorndej concluded, confirming that the deployment will take place within this week, likely on Friday.