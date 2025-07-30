Thai Foreign Ministry to send military attachés to the border this week

Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura explained that since the ceasefire came into effect at midnight on July 28, Thailand's security forces have gathered clear evidence of multiple ceasefire violations by Cambodia, including small arms and grenade attacks on Thai territory and the reinforcement of Cambodian military presence in the region.
In response to these violations, Thailand has issued formal notifications to Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair, the United States and China as ceasefire witnesses, and the United Nations Secretary-General as of July 29.
"Since last night and into this morning (July 30), further violations were observed, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement condemning these actions," Nikorndej said. This action is in line with the Thai Army's condemnation and a statement issued by the Thai military.
Vietnam and Japan Support Thailand's Position
Nikorndej further noted that on the previous day, Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa met with Vietnamese counterpart Bùi Thanh Sơn, who was in Thailand on an official visit. The Vietnamese Minister expressed strong support for Thailand's peaceful approach to resolving the issue via bilateral channels.
Additionally, Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi contacted Maris to express Japan's backing for Thailand's efforts to seek a peaceful resolution through bilateral means, as previously discussed with Vietnam.
Nikorndej reiterated Thailand's commitment to adhering to the ceasefire and resolving the ongoing situation through peaceful means. He stressed that Cambodia's repeated violations reflect a lack of genuine intent to respect the ceasefire agreement.
Thailand, he added, calls on Cambodia to immediately cease all violations and return to compliance with the agreement in good faith.
Addressing Allegations of Chemical Weapons
Responding to allegations made by Cambodia before the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Nikorndej said that Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, President of Thailand's House of Representatives, had already expressed deep disappointment, stating that Cambodia's accusations against Thailand were completely unfounded.
He added that as a signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention, Thailand neither possesses nor has ever used chemical weapons. The images presented by Cambodia were fabricated, and Thailand has formally protested the misinformation to Cambodia, with the military also lodging a protest, he said.
US Ambassador Nominee's Comments
Regarding recent remarks from Sean O'Neill, the US Ambassador nominee to Thailand, Nikorndej clarified that O'Neill was questioned by the US Senate regarding his stance on Thailand. Cambodia has since misrepresented his comments, falsely portraying them as a critique of Thailand.
Military Observations and Cambodia’s Field Visit
On Cambodia's decision to send military attachés and media personnel to the border, Nikorndej stated that while it is Cambodia's right to do so, Thailand is not concerned. "If I were in their position, I would be more worried, as they are the ones violating the ceasefire agreement," he remarked.
The Thai Ministry of Defence is coordinating with relevant agencies to send Thai military attachés to the border area as well.
"The reason for the delay? Simply put, we cannot predict when the other side will violate the ceasefire again, and it involves the safety of the military attachés we are sending," Nikorndej concluded, confirming that the deployment will take place within this week, likely on Friday.