Foreign Ministry denies Cambodia’s chemical weapons claim as baseless

Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and spokesperson for the ministry, said Thailand “categorically denies” the allegation, adding that such claims are not only groundless but also represent a pattern of disinformation aimed at discrediting Thailand on the international stage.

“Thailand remains fully committed to its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC),” Nikorndej stated. “Our position has always been clear: we condemn the use of chemical weapons anywhere, by anyone, under any circumstances.”