Foreign Ministry denies Cambodia’s chemical weapons claim as baseless

Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and spokesperson for the ministry, said Thailand “categorically denies” the allegation, adding that such claims are not only groundless but also represent a pattern of disinformation aimed at discrediting Thailand on the international stage.
“Thailand remains fully committed to its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC),” Nikorndej stated. “Our position has always been clear: we condemn the use of chemical weapons anywhere, by anyone, under any circumstances.”
He stressed that since Thailand became a State Party to the CWC in 2003, it has consistently demonstrated its commitment through concrete actions and close cooperation with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and fellow signatories.
The Foreign Ministry reiterated that such false accusations undermine constructive dialogue and are intended to erode Thailand’s credibility in the eyes of the international community.