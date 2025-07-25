Thailand rejects third-party mediation in Cambodia conflict: Foreign Ministry

According to the report, the United States, China and Malaysia—ASEAN's current chair—have offered to facilitate talks between the two countries. However, Thailand has reaffirmed its stance that Phnom Penh must halt its attacks and that the dispute be resolved directly between the two parties.
"I don't think we need any mediation from a third country yet," Nikorndej said in an interview.
The conflict began early on Thursday at a disputed border area and rapidly escalated from small arms fire to heavy shelling. The site, where sovereignty has long been contested, has been a flashpoint for over a century.
"We stand by our position that bilateral mechanism is the best way out, this is a confrontation between the two countries," Nikorndej said, adding that the Cambodian side must stop violence along the border first.
"Our doors are still open."
Cambodia’s government has yet to respond to Reuters’ request for comment. However, Prime Minister Hun Manet has already called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to convene an emergency meeting, condemning what he described as “unprovoked and premeditated military aggression” by Thailand.
The UNSC has confirmed it will hold a closed-door meeting on the matter on Friday.
Thailand has also submitted a formal letter to the international community in response.
"If the ASEAN family wants to facilitate a return to constructive bilateral negotiations, that's welcome as well," Nikorndej said.