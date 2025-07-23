Foreign Ministry briefs diplomats on Thai-Cambodian border situation

Nikorndej also revealed that the Permanent Secretary outlined five key points to the assembled diplomats. Thailand confirmed that an investigation by relevant agencies had found no use of landmines within Thai military arsenals. The newly planted landmines, which were of Cambodian origin, represented a serious violation of international law.

The Thai government condemned the act as a clear breach of both Thai sovereignty and international law, specifically the Ottawa Convention.

Following the evidence gathering, on July 23, the Foreign Ministry formally protested to the Cambodian Ambassador in Thailand over the breach of sovereignty and Cambodia’s failure to adhere to the Ottawa Convention.

The Ministry also called for Cambodia to assume responsibility, compensate the victims, and remove the unexploded ordnance in accordance with previous agreements.

Furthermore, Thailand’s Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva sent a letter to the Chair of the Ottawa Convention State Parties meeting, which aligned with the contents of the protest letter sent to the Cambodian embassy.

Nikorndej added that, as a responsible member of the international community, Thailand had a duty to report Cambodia’s violation of the Ottawa Convention

The Foreign Ministry Permanent Secretary reiterated the Thai government’s position, which remains in line with international law. The country remains open to continuing dialogue with Cambodia through existing bilateral mechanisms aimed at resolving the issue peacefully.

Nikorndej went on to explain that Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa is currently visiting the United States to participate in the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development 2025 (HLPF2025) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

During his visit, he met with high-ranking officials, including the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, who holds the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for July, and Panama's Minister for Social Development and Human Security, who will take over the presidency in August.

Both Pakistan and Panama expressed support for Thailand's approach to resolving the issue through bilateral mechanisms and agreed that any breach of the Ottawa Convention must be rectified, Nikorndej added.