Foreign Ministry briefs diplomats on Thai-Cambodian border situation

The meeting, attended by 93 diplomats from 68 countries and the European Union, saw no representative from the Cambodian embassy, despite an official invitation from the Ministry.
Ministry spokesman, Nikorndej Balankura, provided details of the briefing, which was part of an ongoing effort to inform the diplomatic community about Thailand’s position on the border issue.
Nikorndej explained that the briefing followed a similar one held by the Royal Thai Army with military attaches on July 21, during which details were provided about the explosion that injured three soldiers in Ubon Ratchathani province while on patrol near the border.
The Foreign Ministry, along with relevant agencies, including the Special Operations Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Situations Management (SOC-TCBSM), has confirmed its findings and issued several statements on the issue.
At the start of the meeting, Foreign Ministry Permanent Secretary Eksiri Pintaruchi outlined the purpose of the session, stressing that it was intended to update diplomats and military attaches on the situation, particularly with regard to the landmines. Thailand reiterated its commitment to resolving the issue peacefully through bilateral negotiations.
Rear Admiral Surasan Kongsiri, SOC-TCBSM spokesman, reinforced the facts surrounding the incident, emphasising that the explosion took place on Thai sovereign territory.
General Saksit Sangchanintra, Director of the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC), reiterated the Centre’s role, particularly under the 1997 Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use, production, and transfer of landmines.
He confirmed that the landmines in question were Cambodian and called on Cambodia to cooperate in the removal of the explosive devices and the investigation of the incident.
Pinsuda Jayanama, Director-General of the Department of International Organisations, reaffirmed Thailand’s obligations under the Ottawa Convention, reiterating Thailand’s protest against Cambodia following the collection of evidence from the site.
Nikorndej also revealed that the Permanent Secretary outlined five key points to the assembled diplomats. Thailand confirmed that an investigation by relevant agencies had found no use of landmines within Thai military arsenals. The newly planted landmines, which were of Cambodian origin, represented a serious violation of international law.
The Thai government condemned the act as a clear breach of both Thai sovereignty and international law, specifically the Ottawa Convention.
Following the evidence gathering, on July 23, the Foreign Ministry formally protested to the Cambodian Ambassador in Thailand over the breach of sovereignty and Cambodia’s failure to adhere to the Ottawa Convention.
The Ministry also called for Cambodia to assume responsibility, compensate the victims, and remove the unexploded ordnance in accordance with previous agreements.
Furthermore, Thailand’s Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva sent a letter to the Chair of the Ottawa Convention State Parties meeting, which aligned with the contents of the protest letter sent to the Cambodian embassy.
Nikorndej added that, as a responsible member of the international community, Thailand had a duty to report Cambodia’s violation of the Ottawa Convention
The Foreign Ministry Permanent Secretary reiterated the Thai government’s position, which remains in line with international law. The country remains open to continuing dialogue with Cambodia through existing bilateral mechanisms aimed at resolving the issue peacefully.
Nikorndej went on to explain that Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa is currently visiting the United States to participate in the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development 2025 (HLPF2025) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.
During his visit, he met with high-ranking officials, including the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, who holds the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for July, and Panama's Minister for Social Development and Human Security, who will take over the presidency in August.
Both Pakistan and Panama expressed support for Thailand's approach to resolving the issue through bilateral mechanisms and agreed that any breach of the Ottawa Convention must be rectified, Nikorndej added.