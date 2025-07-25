Thai Foreign Ministry Ready To Explain to UNSC Over Preah Vihear Located 2 km from Clash Site

Mr. Nigorndej Plangkur, Director-General of the Department of Information and MFA Spokesperson, announced that Thailand's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York had already met with the Permanent Representative of Pakistan, the UNSC President for July 2025, to submit a formal letter clarifying that the military aggression was initiated by Cambodia, violating international obligations. Thailand requested the UNSC to circulate this letter to all member states.
Phra Viharn Temple Not Affected – Located 2 km from Conflict Zone
The spokesperson emphasized that a closed-door UNSC meeting will be held at 2:00 a.m. (Thai time) on July 26, with participation from the 15 UNSC members and both disputing parties—Thailand and Cambodia. No resolution will be passed during this informal meeting, which aims to discuss the situation. Thailand’s Permanent Representative will present a briefing, while Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa is returning from New York to give a press statement on July 26.
Regarding Cambodia’s push to escalate the issue to the UNSC and possibly the ICJ, the MFA spokesperson stressed that the two processes must be treated separately. Thailand is fully prepared to clarify its position at both forums. At the UNSC, Thailand will emphasize that it was provoked first and has acted to defend its sovereignty and people.
Although Thailand does not currently recognize the ICJ’s jurisdiction over this particular matter, it is not complacent. Legal advisors and the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs are already engaged in thorough preparations.
Diplomatic Measures Already Taken
In response to Cambodia’s actions, Thailand’s MFA has already:
Filed a formal protest with the Cambodian Embassy in Thailand
Downgraded diplomatic relations
Sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General
Cambodia's Claims Refuted
In response to Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts accusing the Thai military of damaging the World Heritage-listed Phra Viharn Temple, the MFA clarified that the July 24 clashes began when Cambodia opened fire near Phu Makuea, 2 kilometers from the temple—making it impossible for Thai artillery or shrapnel to have damaged the site. A formal written rebuttal will follow.
Ongoing Conflict and Casualties
The MFA confirmed that fighting has continued since Cambodia launched the initial attack. This morning (July 24), Cambodian forces again initiated hostilities. Thai military units are currently engaged in clearing unexploded ordnance, especially near a gas station in Kantharalak District, Sisaket Province.
The ministry has already issued a condemnation of Cambodia’s actions and expressed condolences for the loss of life—14 deaths, including two children aged 8 and 15, and 45 injuries—caused by Cambodia’s aggression.
A Government-to-Government Conflict—Not Between Citizens
The MFA reiterated that this is a conflict between the governments and militaries of the two nations—not between their people. As neighboring countries, Thailand and Cambodia must still find a way to coexist peacefully.