Thai Foreign Ministry Ready To Explain to UNSC Over Preah Vihear Located 2 km from Clash Site

Mr. Nigorndej Plangkur, Director-General of the Department of Information and MFA Spokesperson, announced that Thailand's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York had already met with the Permanent Representative of Pakistan, the UNSC President for July 2025, to submit a formal letter clarifying that the military aggression was initiated by Cambodia, violating international obligations. Thailand requested the UNSC to circulate this letter to all member states.

Phra Viharn Temple Not Affected – Located 2 km from Conflict Zone

The spokesperson emphasized that a closed-door UNSC meeting will be held at 2:00 a.m. (Thai time) on July 26, with participation from the 15 UNSC members and both disputing parties—Thailand and Cambodia. No resolution will be passed during this informal meeting, which aims to discuss the situation. Thailand’s Permanent Representative will present a briefing, while Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa is returning from New York to give a press statement on July 26.

Regarding Cambodia’s push to escalate the issue to the UNSC and possibly the ICJ, the MFA spokesperson stressed that the two processes must be treated separately. Thailand is fully prepared to clarify its position at both forums. At the UNSC, Thailand will emphasize that it was provoked first and has acted to defend its sovereignty and people.

Although Thailand does not currently recognize the ICJ’s jurisdiction over this particular matter, it is not complacent. Legal advisors and the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs are already engaged in thorough preparations.