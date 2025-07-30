Foreign ministry urges Cambodia to fully honour ceasefire

Details of the ministry’s “Statement on VIolation of the ceasefire agreement by Cambodian forces” are as follows:
In the late evening of July 29, 2025, less than 24 hours after a ceasefire agreement was reached between Thailand and Cambodia, Thai military positions in Phu Makua, Si Sa Ket Province, came under attack by small arms fire and grenade assaults launched by Cambodian forces.
The attack continued into the morning of July 30, 2025. This represents a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement which came into place at midnight on July 28, 2025.
Such act of aggression constitutes once again a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement by Cambodian forces and their apparent lack of good faith.
Thailand reiterates its full commitment to the ceasefire and the peaceful resolution of the current situation and strongly calls on Cambodia to immediately cease all violations and return to full compliance with the said ceasefire agreement.