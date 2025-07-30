Foreign ministry urges Cambodia to fully honour ceasefire

In the late evening of July 29, 2025, less than 24 hours after a ceasefire agreement was reached between Thailand and Cambodia, Thai military positions in Phu Makua, Si Sa Ket Province, came under attack by small arms fire and grenade assaults launched by Cambodian forces.

The attack continued into the morning of July 30, 2025. This represents a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement which came into place at midnight on July 28, 2025.