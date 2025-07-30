Shinawatra clan and Pheu Thai emerge true losers in Cambodia conflict

Paetongtarn and her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, miscalculated badly—largely due to their unwavering trust in Hun Sen.

For over three decades, the Shinawatra and Hun families have maintained close personal and political ties. Thaksin has long received support from Hun Sen during periods of political exile and pressure. The familial bonds run deep: a daughter of Yaowapa Wongsawat, Thaksin’s sister, is married to the son of Seang Nam, a prominent Cambodian politician close to Hun Sen. Business links between the Shinawatra network and Cambodia have also flourished over the years.

These familial and economic interconnections appear to have fostered a level of trust that blinded Thaksin and Paetongtarn to Hun Sen’s ambitions. Thaksin, wary of the Thai military and conservative establishment, underestimated the threat from his supposed ally.

In the arena of international political manoeuvring, Thaksin and Paetongtarn have been decisively outplayed by Hun Sen.

Domestically, the Pheu Thai Party is now facing a severe credibility crisis. Once a political powerhouse in the northeast, the “Shinawatra brand” is seeing a sharp backlash. Thaksin is under scrutiny for his closeness to Hun Sen, while Paetongtarn’s leadership is increasingly being questioned. Her perceived lack of authorityand control has led to a significant erosion of public trust.

Historically, Pheu Thai’s strength lay in its communication strategy. Backed by an agile media team, the party could read public sentiment with precision and craft narratives that bolstered the image of Shinawatra prime ministers. This time, however, the party has faltered.

In the Thai-Cambodian conflict, Pheu Thai’s communication machinery failed to reassure the public or clarify the government’s actions. Most of its decisions have been met with scepticism, perceived as reactive rather than strategic—especially when compared to the more aggressive and clear-cut actions of the Cambodian side.

This breakdown in public messaging is damaging, especially for a party leading the coalition government. Its once-strong support base in the northeast is likely to dwindle, with trust eroding rapidly.

The fallout from Thaksin and Pheu Thai’s defeat in this geopolitical clash with Hun Sen will likely have long-term consequences. As the next general election looms, the risk of losing control of the political board is now higher than ever.