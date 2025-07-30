Investigation underway over claims of Russian mercenaries aiding Cambodia in drone attacks

A new controversy has erupted on social media earlier this week, with widely shared posts suggesting that Russian mercenaries have been assisting Cambodia in using kamikaze drones to attack Thai forces. These reports come despite both countries having agreed to a ceasefire.

The posts featured images of foreign nationals dressed in military-style clothing resembling Cambodian and Russian soldiers, with claims that they were “Russian mercenaries” deployed to assist Cambodia in its attacks against Thailand following the ceasefire agreement.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit stated that regarding claims that Cambodia hired Russian mercenaries to fight, this has not yet been confirmed by the relevant authorities. However, inquiries have been made about the origin of the images. He emphasised that everything is still in the preparation phase.

According to sources, a meeting at the Military Command Centre, headed by Chief of Defence Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, revealed suspicious activity suggesting that Russian individuals may have been involved in Cambodian military operations. This includes the possibility that these individuals were controlling or training Cambodian soldiers in the use of drones during military operations.