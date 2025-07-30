Investigation underway over claims of Russian mercenaries aiding Cambodia in drone attacks

A new controversy has erupted on social media earlier this week, with widely shared posts suggesting that Russian mercenaries have been assisting Cambodia in using kamikaze drones to attack Thai forces. These reports come despite both countries having agreed to a ceasefire.
The posts featured images of foreign nationals dressed in military-style clothing resembling Cambodian and Russian soldiers, with claims that they were “Russian mercenaries” deployed to assist Cambodia in its attacks against Thailand following the ceasefire agreement.
Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit stated that regarding claims that Cambodia hired Russian mercenaries to fight, this has not yet been confirmed by the relevant authorities. However, inquiries have been made about the origin of the images. He emphasised that everything is still in the preparation phase.
According to sources, a meeting at the Military Command Centre, headed by Chief of Defence Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, revealed suspicious activity suggesting that Russian individuals may have been involved in Cambodian military operations. This includes the possibility that these individuals were controlling or training Cambodian soldiers in the use of drones during military operations.
The escalation began with the deployment of kamikaze drones targeting Thai forces near the Chong An Ma area in Ubon Ratchathani Province after midnight on the first day of the ceasefire. Investigations into the origin of the drones suggest they could have been manufactured in Russia or China, though security forces and the military have yet to confirm whether third-party foreign forces supported Cambodia’s operations.
Further investigations uncovered Russian-language communications from the Cambodian side near Chong An Ma and surrounding areas, raising the possibility that Russian personnel may have been directly involved in operating or training the Cambodian military to control the drones. This led to speculation that Russian mercenaries might be aiding Cambodia.
Despite these claims, there has been no official confirmation of foreign involvement. Social media has circulated a video of a conversation between a Cambodian soldier and a Russian individual, fuelling the rumours. In response, security officials have reached out to various influential journalists and media leaders, urging them to refrain from reporting or rushing to publish the story. They suggested that it is unlikely that a major power would support a conflict between two small nations in the region.
Additionally, it has been reported that a prominent security academic will address the issue in a popular political news programme later today, which is expected to spark widespread public debate and criticism.