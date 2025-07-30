Air Force denies drone attack on Wing 21, blames strong winds from storm

Instead, officials clarified that the damage reported was caused by a severe thunderstorm accompanied by strong gusts of wind.
Online speculation had rapidly spread, claiming that a drone swarm had targeted Wing 21, fuelling public anxiety—particularly in light of the recent instability along the Thai-Cambodian border.
However, the official Wing 21 Facebook page firmly refuted the claims, stating:
“Wing 21 confirms that reports circulating online and on social media are false. The actual incident involved a thunderstorm and strong winds, which caused damage to government property.”
“We issue this clarification to prevent unnecessary panic among the people of Ubon Ratchathani.”
Earlier, Wing 21 had issued a separate announcement acknowledging the detection of a suspicious small unmanned aerial vehicle (drone-like object) flying above the base. As a precaution, the airbase closed all access points from July 29 until further notice to ensure public safety.
Residents are advised to follow accurate updates via the Royal Thai Air Force’s official website (www.rtaf.mi.th) or the Wing 21 Facebook page. For further information, they may call 0 4524 3090 ext. 4–3232.
The Air Force also warned the public not to fall victim to disinformation and urged cooperation in maintaining order during this sensitive period.