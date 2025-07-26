Royal Thai Air Force successfully conducts second bombing mission on Cambodian military positions

On July 26, two F-16 jets and two Gripen fighter aircraft from the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) carried out a second round of operations for the day, targeting Cambodian military positions at Ta Kwai Temple in Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province. The mission was successful, with all aircraft returning safely to base.
The area has seen ongoing clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces, with both sides taking turns to advance and defend positions. Thai forces have been working to neutralise Cambodian military deployments, while Cambodia has responded by escalating its military presence. The intense fighting has continued since July 24.
Earlier in the day, the RTAF had already carried out a first mission targeting Cambodian artillery positions in the Phu Ma Kua combat zone, following intelligence reports that Cambodian forces were preparing to launch indirect fire projectiles to take control of the area.
The second target was located near Ta Muen Thom Temple, where Cambodian troops had set up artillery positions and personnel, indiscriminately firing into Thai territory. The operation effectively neutralised both targets, and all aircraft returned to base without incident.