Royal Thai Air Force successfully conducts second bombing mission on Cambodian military positions

On July 26, two F-16 jets and two Gripen fighter aircraft from the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) carried out a second round of operations for the day, targeting Cambodian military positions at Ta Kwai Temple in Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province. The mission was successful, with all aircraft returning safely to base.

The area has seen ongoing clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces, with both sides taking turns to advance and defend positions. Thai forces have been working to neutralise Cambodian military deployments, while Cambodia has responded by escalating its military presence. The intense fighting has continued since July 24.



