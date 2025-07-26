Thai Authorities Coordinate Media Strategy Amidst Cambodia Border Tensions

The Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has teamed up with a special military task force and digital television broadcasters to coordinate information dissemination amidst heightened tensions on the Thai-Cambodian border.

On Saturday, a crucial meeting was held, chaired by Lt Gen Nattapong Praokaew, Director-General of the Department of Military Border Affairs.

Attendees included a broad spectrum of government and media stakeholders, such as representatives from the Ministry of Defence, the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, the Royal Thai Army, Royal Thai Navy, Royal Thai Air Force, Royal Thai Police, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the Public Relations Department, along with all digital television operators, radio, and online media outlets.

Trairat Viriyasirikul, Deputy Secretary-General (Acting Secretary-General) of the NBTC, stated that the ongoing border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia continues to generate considerable tension and public concern.