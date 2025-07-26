Thai Authorities Coordinate Media Strategy Amidst Cambodia Border Tensions

The Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has teamed up with a special military task force and digital television broadcasters to coordinate information dissemination amidst heightened tensions on the Thai-Cambodian border.
On Saturday, a crucial meeting was held, chaired by Lt Gen Nattapong Praokaew, Director-General of the Department of Military Border Affairs.
Attendees included a broad spectrum of government and media stakeholders, such as representatives from the Ministry of Defence, the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, the Royal Thai Army, Royal Thai Navy, Royal Thai Air Force, Royal Thai Police, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the Public Relations Department, along with all digital television operators, radio, and online media outlets.
Trairat Viriyasirikul, Deputy Secretary-General (Acting Secretary-General) of the NBTC, stated that the ongoing border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia continues to generate considerable tension and public concern.
He emphasised that "clear, accurate, and timely communication is essential to reducing misunderstandings, building confidence, and preventing the situation from escalating."
Trairat acknowledged the military's vital and honourable role in protecting national sovereignty and security.
Concurrently, he stressed the equally crucial role of the media as both messenger and scrutiniser. In this sensitive period, he highlighted the importance of presenting comprehensive facts to ensure the public receives accurate information and can exercise sound judgement in understanding the situation.
Following the meeting, it was announced that the newly established ad-hoc Centre for Border Situation Administration (CBSA) will serve as the central hub for providing information to the media and facilitating communication.
The CBSA is set to hold daily press conferences for the media at Government House every day at 12:00 PM (noon) to provide updates on the evolving situation, a practice that will continue until the country returns to normalcy.