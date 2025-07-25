RTA refutes Cambodian media claim of F-16 strike on civilians

The army also outlined the following:

1. Thai operations target only military threats

Thai forces are strictly limited to engaging legitimate military threats only. Operations are conducted in accordance with self-defence, international law, and the International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

2. Cambodia uses civilians as human shields

Cambodian forces have positioned BM-21 rockets and artillery within civilian areas. This tactic of using "human shields" is a grave violation of humanitarian principles.

3. Thailand avoids strikes that may endanger civilians

Despite the legal right to respond, Thai forces refrain from striking targets in civilian zones to avoid unnecessary casualties. This reflects the ethical responsibility of a professional military.