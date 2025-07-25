RTA refutes Cambodian media claim of F-16 strike on civilians

FRIDAY, JULY 25, 2025

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) refuted Cambodian media claims on Friday that Thailand used F-16 fighter jets to target civilians, describing it as disinformation intended to manipulate politics and justify aggression.

“The Royal Thai Army categorically denies this allegation,” the army said. “It is regarded as disinformation aimed at political manipulation and justifying unilateral aggression.”

The army also outlined the following:

1. Thai operations target only military threats

Thai forces are strictly limited to engaging legitimate military threats only. Operations are conducted in accordance with self-defence, international law, and the International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

2. Cambodia uses civilians as human shields

Cambodian forces have positioned BM-21 rockets and artillery within civilian areas. This tactic of using "human shields" is a grave violation of humanitarian principles.

3. Thailand avoids strikes that may endanger civilians

Despite the legal right to respond, Thai forces refrain from striking targets in civilian zones to avoid unnecessary casualties. This reflects the ethical responsibility of a professional military.

4. Thailand follows international rules and acts with reason, not emotion

All actions are aligned with international law and the UN Charter. Decisions are made through careful strategic analysis, not emotion, even under provocation or false accusations.

5. Thai air assets are precise, unlike Cambodia's BM-21 rockets

Thai air operations (if employed) use precision-guided systems. Strikes are targeted and contained within narrow parameters. In contrast, Cambodia’s BM-21 rockets lack accuracy and control, resulting in civilian casualties within their own territory.

The Royal Thai Army has no intention to initiate conflict. However, it will defend Thailand’s sovereignty and people with honour, professionalism, and full adherence to international norms.

