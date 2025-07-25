RTA urges caution in sharing information amidst Thailand-Cambodia clashes

The RTA stressed that such information could jeopardise the safety of personnel and civilians in the conflict zone. The army also called on the public to avoid citing external pages, particularly those that publish unverified or unapproved military operational details.

The statement further cautioned that the release of unvetted information could:

Disrupt planning and operational execution

Risk being exploited by the enemy for defensive or retaliatory purposes

The army urged the public to limit the publication of details about aerial operations, including: