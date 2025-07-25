RTA urges caution in sharing information amidst Thailand-Cambodia clashes

FRIDAY, JULY 25, 2025

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has urged the public to exercise caution when sharing information amid the Thailand-Cambodia clashes, highlighting the risks of retaliation.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the army emphasised that, amid ongoing fighting and clashes along the Thailand-Cambodia border, it is crucial to avoid sharing or presenting sensitive data, including:

  • Troop movements
  • Operations at military bases
  • Attack targets
  • Tactical movements

The RTA stressed that such information could jeopardise the safety of personnel and civilians in the conflict zone. The army also called on the public to avoid citing external pages, particularly those that publish unverified or unapproved military operational details.

The statement further cautioned that the release of unvetted information could:

  • Disrupt planning and operational execution
  • Risk being exploited by the enemy for defensive or retaliatory purposes

The army urged the public to limit the publication of details about aerial operations, including:

  • Timing of operations
  • Target areas and strategies

This, the RTA noted, is crucial for the safety of military personnel and equipment. It advised relying on official military sources for accurate information and halting the spread of unverified data.

Releasing information prematurely could allow the opposing side to prepare countermeasures, thereby compromising national security and the success of military missions, the RTA concluded.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy