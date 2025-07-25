RTA urges caution in sharing information amidst Thailand-Cambodia clashes

In a Facebook post on Friday, the army emphasised that, amid ongoing fighting and clashes along the Thailand-Cambodia border, it is crucial to avoid sharing or presenting sensitive data, including:
The RTA stressed that such information could jeopardise the safety of personnel and civilians in the conflict zone. The army also called on the public to avoid citing external pages, particularly those that publish unverified or unapproved military operational details.
The statement further cautioned that the release of unvetted information could:
The army urged the public to limit the publication of details about aerial operations, including:
This, the RTA noted, is crucial for the safety of military personnel and equipment. It advised relying on official military sources for accurate information and halting the spread of unverified data.
Releasing information prematurely could allow the opposing side to prepare countermeasures, thereby compromising national security and the success of military missions, the RTA concluded.