RTA clarifies Thai-Cambodian border situation to Military Attaché Corps

At the RTA Headquarters, the army, through the Directorate of Intelligence, hosted a meeting with the MAC-T committee. The meeting was presided over by Maj Gen Prasert Muadjienga, Director of the Office of External Relations, Directorate of Intelligence.
During the meeting, facts were clarified regarding the Thai-Cambodian border situation since the incident began on Thursday (July 24).
The dean of the committee expressed regret over the conflict and urged that the situation be resolved promptly through diplomatic negotiations, stating that the MAC-T committee is ready to support the RTA in all aspects.
Furthermore, the RTA emphasised the importance of negotiations and communications at all levels, from the military unit level in the area to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs level and government-level negotiations.
The Thai side continues to maintain its position on resolving related issues within the dimensions of bilateral relations and international obligations and places importance on negotiations within the bilateral framework with Cambodia through the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), Regional Border Committee (RBC), and General Border Committee (GBC) mechanisms to jointly resolve the situation that has occurred.