RTA evacuates over 60,000 people from 4 provinces as Thai-Cambodian border clashes intensify

The conflict, which began on the morning of Thursday (July 24), has led to 16 deaths and 29 injuries.

Army spokesperson Maj Juthaphat Prembanyat revealed that the RTA, in collaboration with local authorities, has been actively evacuating residents from the frontline areas where Cambodia has launched heavy artillery strikes into Thailand.

The affected areas include the following districts:

Buri Ram: Ban Kruat

Surin: Kap Choeng, Phanom Dong Rak, Sangkha, Buachet, Prasat, and Mueang Surin

Si Sa Ket: Kantharalak, Benjalak, Si Rattana, Phayu, Kanthararom, and Mueang Si Sa Ket

Ubon Ratchathani: Det Udom

The Cambodian attacks have targeted civilian homes, hospitals, and other non-military facilities, the army spokesperson said.