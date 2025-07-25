RTA evacuates over 60,000 people from 4 provinces as Thai-Cambodian border clashes intensify

The conflict, which began on the morning of Thursday (July 24), has led to 16 deaths and 29 injuries.
Army spokesperson Maj Juthaphat Prembanyat revealed that the RTA, in collaboration with local authorities, has been actively evacuating residents from the frontline areas where Cambodia has launched heavy artillery strikes into Thailand.
The affected areas include the following districts:
The Cambodian attacks have targeted civilian homes, hospitals, and other non-military facilities, the army spokesperson said.
Juthaphat explained that, as of Friday (July 25), 29 people had been injured, and 16 had lost their lives. Consequently, the RTA has accelerated its evacuation efforts to ensure the safety of the civilians and prevent further casualties.
The RTA, through the Suranaree Task Force and the 22nd, 25th, and 26th Army Military Circle Commands, is working closely with local administrations and community leaders to move evacuees to safer assembly points.
The total number of evacuees stands at 63,446, with the following breakdown:
Additionally, the RTA has received royal patronage to establish six royal kitchens and deployed two field kitchens to provide meals for those in evacuation centres.
The 22nd Army Military Circle Command, in collaboration with local authorities in Ubon Ratchathani, has also organised volunteer patrols to protect the belongings of those who have evacuated from the area, particularly from Nam Yuen district, to help alleviate concerns about personal property security, Juthaphat added.
The RTA urges residents in affected areas to evacuate immediately to safe zones. The army remains committed to defending national sovereignty and ensuring the safety of civilians from Cambodia's inhumane actions.
The army will closely monitor the situation and continue to take all necessary steps to maintain peace and protect the lives and property of the Thai people, Juthaphat concluded.