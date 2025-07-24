Four Cambodian-border provinces evacuate villagers

Governors of four provinces along the Cambodian border, where clashes occurred on Thursday, have ordered the evacuation of residents living near the border.

Ansit Samphantharat, permanent secretary for the Interior Ministry, said the governors of Surin, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani had issued evacuation orders to move people to safe shelters.

Ansit stated that the evacuation was ordered by acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who instructed the ministry to implement an operation plan to protect areas behind the frontlines.