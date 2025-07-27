Thai Air Force denies F-16 downing claim, warns against sharing sensitive military intel

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has refuted claims by Cambodian media that a Thai F-16 fighter jet was shot down, calling the report entirely false and urging the public to rely only on credible news sources.
“All Thai aircraft are safe,” the RTAF posted on its official social media page on Saturday, in response to Cambodian reports alleging the downing of a Thai F-16 fighter jet. “The claim is categorically untrue. We urge the public to follow updates from reliable and official sources only.”
The message was posted alongside the hashtags #TEAMTHAILAND, #F16, #RoyalThaiAirForce, #PeacefulButNotFearful, and #CambodiaOpenedFire — the latter underscoring Thailand’s position that Cambodia initiated the recent hostilities.
Later, the Royal Thai Air Force issued a separate advisory warning the public against publishing or sharing any media, content, or information related to the operational capabilities of military hardware — particularly weapons systems — or speculative analysis of potential military strategies.
“This type of information could adversely impact ongoing operations,” the RTAF warned. “National security requires the cooperation of all citizens.”