Unidentified drone spotted in Trat, Public urged to report sightings immediately

If you see any suspicious drones or unfamiliar individuals—especially those taking photos of military units, government buildings, or evacuation shelters—immediately report to military officials via Hotline: 092-920-4119, to help prevent potential threats.
Public Warning Issued
According to the Trat Provincial Public Relations Office, unknown parties have been flying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over sensitive areas in Khlong Yai. The purpose of these flights remains unclear.
The public is strongly advised not to:
- livestream
- take photos or share the location of shelters or military positions on social media
These restrictions are meant to protect national security and the safety of all evacuees and personnel.
Emergency Contacts
Report suspicious drone activity:
1st Infantry Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment — Lt. Khomsan Saichan
Call: 092-920-4119
Evacuation Hotline (24/7):
For people travelling to safe zones in Mueang District, Trat
Call: 093-603-1523 — Assistance and updates available around the clock