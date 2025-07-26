Unidentified drone spotted in Trat, Public urged to report sightings immediately

SATURDAY, JULY 26, 2025

Authorities are on high alert after an unidentified drone was detected flying over Khlong Yai District, Trat Province. Security forces urge the public:

If you see any suspicious drones or unfamiliar individuals—especially those taking photos of military units, government buildings, or evacuation shelters—immediately report to military officials via Hotline: 092-920-4119, to help prevent potential threats.

Public Warning Issued

According to the Trat Provincial Public Relations Office, unknown parties have been flying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over sensitive areas in Khlong Yai. The purpose of these flights remains unclear.

 

The public is strongly advised not to:

- livestream

- take photos or share the location of shelters or military positions on social media

These restrictions are meant to protect national security and the safety of all evacuees and personnel.

Emergency Contacts

    Report suspicious drone activity:
    1st Infantry Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment — Lt. Khomsan Saichan
    Call: 092-920-4119

    Evacuation Hotline (24/7):
    For people travelling to safe zones in Mueang District, Trat
    Call: 093-603-1523 — Assistance and updates available around the clock

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy