Unidentified drone spotted in Trat, Public urged to report sightings immediately

If you see any suspicious drones or unfamiliar individuals—especially those taking photos of military units, government buildings, or evacuation shelters—immediately report to military officials via Hotline: 092-920-4119, to help prevent potential threats.

Public Warning Issued

According to the Trat Provincial Public Relations Office, unknown parties have been flying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over sensitive areas in Khlong Yai. The purpose of these flights remains unclear.



