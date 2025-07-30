Thailand ready for GBC meeting on August 4, awaits invitation from Cambodia

Thailand’s Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation announced on Wednesday that the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting is scheduled for August 4, 2025, and Thailand is fully prepared to participate, awaiting the official invitation from Cambodia, as previously agreed.
Rear Admiral Surasan Kongsiri, spokesperson for the centre, confirmed that Thailand is ready with the necessary details and content for the negotiations. He mentioned that during discussions on July 29, the military commanders of both sides agreed on an overall framework for dialogue and cooperation between the military units in the border region. This marks a continued effort to bring peace to the region and improve relations between the two countries.
Regarding the current border situation on July 30, Surasan reported that the Ministry of the Interior has confirmed that 190,104 people are currently sheltering in 780 evacuation centres. He stressed the vulnerability of the situation and urged citizens to stay updated with official information. He also reassured evacuees that they can return home once the government confirms the safety of the areas.
Surasan further stated that the Centre had discussed a ban on drone flights in areas that could compromise Thailand’s security. On July 29, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) issued a directive prohibiting unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, due to security concerns in the following provinces: Trat, Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, Ubon Ratchathani, Prachinburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Phetchabun, Chai Nat, Phichit, and Lopburi.
The CAAT also imposed a 9-kilometre (5 nautical miles) no-fly zone around airports or temporary landing zones, with violators facing up to 1 year in prison, a 40,000 baht fine, or both.
In his statement, Surasan also praised the bravery of those on the front lines since the conflict began, including soldiers, border patrol police, and security personnel, who have been crucial to the success of operations. He also acknowledged the contributions of doctors, nurses, public health workers, and village health volunteers (VHV) for their tireless efforts in supporting both the military and the public.