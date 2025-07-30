Thailand ready for GBC meeting on August 4, awaits invitation from Cambodia

Thailand’s Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation announced on Wednesday that the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting is scheduled for August 4, 2025, and Thailand is fully prepared to participate, awaiting the official invitation from Cambodia, as previously agreed.

Rear Admiral Surasan Kongsiri, spokesperson for the centre, confirmed that Thailand is ready with the necessary details and content for the negotiations. He mentioned that during discussions on July 29, the military commanders of both sides agreed on an overall framework for dialogue and cooperation between the military units in the border region. This marks a continued effort to bring peace to the region and improve relations between the two countries.

Regarding the current border situation on July 30, Surasan reported that the Ministry of the Interior has confirmed that 190,104 people are currently sheltering in 780 evacuation centres. He stressed the vulnerability of the situation and urged citizens to stay updated with official information. He also reassured evacuees that they can return home once the government confirms the safety of the areas.