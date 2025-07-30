Thai armed forces slam Cambodia’s denial of frontline truths, troop neglect

The Royal Thai Armed Forces would like to clarify and declare its position as follows:
1. Thailand upholds facts and does not issue baseless accusations
The information publicly disclosed by the Royal Thai Armed Forces regarding Cambodia’s ceasefire violations—including Cambodian troops initiating fire on Thai positions at Phu Makua and Chong Ahn Ma on 29 July 2025 at 21.30 hrs—is grounded in verified facts and not speculative allegations. These incidents occurred clearly within the frontline zone and have been corroborated by multiple Thai units through event logs, communication intercepts, and on-ground witnesses.
Cambodia’s denial disregards this body of evidence and erodes confidence in global peace mechanisms. Thailand remains fully committed to cooperating with impartial observers and to verifying facts through transparent, evidence-based processes. Our resolve is not merely declared, but demonstrated.
2. Behaviour of Cambodian troops reflects internal dysfunction within their armed forces
The continued use of weapons by some Cambodian units after the ceasefire demonstrates a breakdown in command and discipline at the operational level. The Cambodian government's refusal to take responsibility underscores the inability of its military leadership to control its troops, which constitutes a clear failure of command.
This situation suggests either a lack of operational control or, in a more troubling scenario, the deliberate perpetuation of violence for political gain.
3. Thailand reaffirms its commitment to peace and welcomes neutral oversight
The Royal Thai Armed Forces stands ready to cooperate fully with neutral international mechanisms in verifying the facts, facilitating access to relevant areas, and disclosing necessary information. Thailand is confident in its transparency and discipline, and affirms that the truth will speak for itself regarding its commitment and conduct.
4. Cambodia must reflect internally before blaming others
Before accusing other nations of distorting the truth, the Cambodian government must ask why its ceasefire orders fail to silence weapons on the frontlines. If the Cambodian military cannot enforce compliance, it indicates a total lack of command authority.
The inability to issue or enforce ceasefire orders points to a fragile and unstable military structure, undermining the credibility and dignity of its armed forces. Thailand urges the international community to condemn these actions and closely monitor the Cambodian military as a source of instability in the region and beyond.
5. The use of weapons by Cambodian troops last night (29 July 2025) reflects abandonment, not strategy
The small-arms fire directed at Thai positions last night was not part of any tactical maneuver. It reflected the desperate conditions faced by Cambodian frontline soldiers, who were left without supply, rotation, or basic support.
Several Cambodian troops later surrendered to Thai forces, indicating that they had been abandoned in remote areas without logistical backing. This is not only a violation of ceasefire agreements but also a grave indicator of the Cambodian military’s inability to manage personnel during crises.
While Cambodia publicly speaks of its “firm commitment” to peace, the actions on the ground show otherwise. The current Cambodian military system is driven by fear and lacking basic humanitarian concern.
The Royal Thai Armed Forces urge the Cambodian government and military to “look after your own soldiers” before casting blame on others. The exhaustion, fear, and hunger of their frontline troops speak louder than any official statement—they do not need excuses, they need leadership.
Thailand reiterates its unwavering commitment to genuine peace through discipline, transparency, and responsibility. We urge Cambodia to engage in honest self-reflection and end its denial of reality—such denial remains the greatest obstacle to lasting peace.