4. Cambodia must reflect internally before blaming others

Before accusing other nations of distorting the truth, the Cambodian government must ask why its ceasefire orders fail to silence weapons on the frontlines. If the Cambodian military cannot enforce compliance, it indicates a total lack of command authority.

The inability to issue or enforce ceasefire orders points to a fragile and unstable military structure, undermining the credibility and dignity of its armed forces. Thailand urges the international community to condemn these actions and closely monitor the Cambodian military as a source of instability in the region and beyond.

5. The use of weapons by Cambodian troops last night (29 July 2025) reflects abandonment, not strategy

The small-arms fire directed at Thai positions last night was not part of any tactical maneuver. It reflected the desperate conditions faced by Cambodian frontline soldiers, who were left without supply, rotation, or basic support.

Several Cambodian troops later surrendered to Thai forces, indicating that they had been abandoned in remote areas without logistical backing. This is not only a violation of ceasefire agreements but also a grave indicator of the Cambodian military’s inability to manage personnel during crises.

While Cambodia publicly speaks of its “firm commitment” to peace, the actions on the ground show otherwise. The current Cambodian military system is driven by fear and lacking basic humanitarian concern.

The Royal Thai Armed Forces urge the Cambodian government and military to “look after your own soldiers” before casting blame on others. The exhaustion, fear, and hunger of their frontline troops speak louder than any official statement—they do not need excuses, they need leadership.

Thailand reiterates its unwavering commitment to genuine peace through discipline, transparency, and responsibility. We urge Cambodia to engage in honest self-reflection and end its denial of reality—such denial remains the greatest obstacle to lasting peace.