Thai military raises concerns over Hun Sen\'s role in ordering attacks on Thai civilians

At 7.30pm on Thursday (July 24), RTARF spokesman Maj Gen Vithai Laithomya revealed that the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border had escalated in violence.
Cambodian military forces had opened fire using both personal and unit weapons across several areas into Thai territory, he explained.
The RTARF spokesman also highlighted that recent images showed Hun Sen engaged in discussions and military planning with his forces.
The images depicted him examining a map, reviewing Thai territory, and being identified as the person behind the use of long-range weaponry, specifically targeting communities, hospitals, and petrol stations.
He further noted that the map used in the images was a 1:50,000 scale, which is the standard adhered to by Thailand, as opposed to the 1:200,000 map that Cambodia has consistently referenced.