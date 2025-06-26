JGSDF and RTARF reaffirm commitment to tackling transnational crime

THURSDAY, JUNE 26, 2025

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) have reaffirmed their commitment to combating transnational for the global community.

On Thursday, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Songwit Noonpackdee welcomed Gen Morishita Yasunori, JGSDF Chief of the Ground Staff, and his delegation during their official visit to Thailand at 8.30am.

At the RTARF headquarters in Bangkok’s Lak Si district, Gen Songwit expressed his appreciation for the long-standing, strong relations between Thailand and Japan, highlighting their close collaboration at all levels.

Earlier, Gen Songwit had visited Japan officially from June 8-12, where he was warmly welcomed by Gen Yoshida Yoshihide, Chief of the Joint Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces. 

During this visit, both sides discussed military cooperation in various areas, including exchange programmes, joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) training, NEO Cyber & Space exercises, defence industry collaboration, and bilateral meetings.

It is anticipated that the upcoming Senior Staff Talks (SST) between Thailand and Japan, scheduled to be held in Japan from July 22-25, will serve as a key milestone to further enhance and formalise these collaborative efforts.

Additionally, both sides discussed regional security issues, agreeing to work together with like-minded nations to maintain peace in the region and combat transnational crime effectively for the benefit of the global community.

 

