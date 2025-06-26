JGSDF and RTARF reaffirm commitment to tackling transnational crime

During this visit, both sides discussed military cooperation in various areas, including exchange programmes, joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) training, NEO Cyber & Space exercises, defence industry collaboration, and bilateral meetings.

It is anticipated that the upcoming Senior Staff Talks (SST) between Thailand and Japan, scheduled to be held in Japan from July 22-25, will serve as a key milestone to further enhance and formalise these collaborative efforts.

Additionally, both sides discussed regional security issues, agreeing to work together with like-minded nations to maintain peace in the region and combat transnational crime effectively for the benefit of the global community.