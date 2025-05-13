RTARF launches flight operation with first female pilot on board

According to an RTARF Facebook post on Tuesday, the flight—dubbed “First Flight with Nanticha”—was operated by a Beechcraft King Air 350 belonging to the Royal Thai Survey Department. The crew on board included:
RTARF chief, General Songwit Noonpackdee, also joined the flight.
Songwit expressed his delight, describing the occasion as both special and memorable, as it marked the first time Nanticha took part in an official flight operation.
“This is a significant step that reflects progress in providing equal opportunities for all personnel, regardless of gender, to demonstrate their capabilities,” he said.
He further added that it was a proud moment for everyone on board to be part of this historic flight, an embodiment of RTARF’s commitment to the principle “Everyone, regardless of rank, gender or age, is a valued member of RTARF.”
Nanticha, 29, holds a degree in architecture from Assumption University and completed her civil aviation training at the Bangkok Air Aviation Academy in Sukhothai province.
She and Sub-Lieutenant Yosanant Amasuwan, 26, are the two newest pilots to join the Royal Thai Survey Department, which is responsible for conducting aerial ordnance surveys. They were officially appointed in February this year.