RTARF launches flight operation with first female pilot on board

Songwit expressed his delight, describing the occasion as both special and memorable, as it marked the first time Nanticha took part in an official flight operation.

“This is a significant step that reflects progress in providing equal opportunities for all personnel, regardless of gender, to demonstrate their capabilities,” he said.

He further added that it was a proud moment for everyone on board to be part of this historic flight, an embodiment of RTARF’s commitment to the principle “Everyone, regardless of rank, gender or age, is a valued member of RTARF.”