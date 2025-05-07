Thailand maintains sovereignty despite troop withdrawal: Phumtham

Following the conflict between Thai and Cambodian troops in February, Phumtham emphasised that both sides have agreed to comply with the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which governs both demarcated and disputed border areas.

He explained that the MoU outlines the permissible locations for Thai troops. Should Cambodian forces encroach upon Thai territory, they must be pushed back, and both sides must avoid direct confrontation.