Thailand maintains sovereignty despite troop withdrawal: Phumtham

Following the conflict between Thai and Cambodian troops in February, Phumtham emphasised that both sides have agreed to comply with the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which governs both demarcated and disputed border areas.
He explained that the MoU outlines the permissible locations for Thai troops. Should Cambodian forces encroach upon Thai territory, they must be pushed back, and both sides must avoid direct confrontation.
"I do not want the two sides to remain in close proximity because we cannot predict how individual soldiers might react if tensions rise. A small incident could escalate and potentially lead to war," he warned.
Phumtham confirmed that Thai troops have withdrawn from certain positions, but emphasised that this does not constitute a retreat permitting territorial occupation by the other side. Rather, it is a strategic move to avoid direct confrontation.
He reiterated that the sole duty of the Thai military is to protect the country’s sovereignty while avoiding the use of force. He concluded by stating that the withdrawal of troops must be carried out effectively, utilising modern technology to ensure sovereignty is upheld.
Phumtham statement follows an incident in February, when Cambodian troops crossed into the Prasat Ta Muen Thom area in Phanom Dong Rak district of Surin province, sang their national anthem, and challenged Thai forces. Thai and Cambodian troops reconciled on April 30.