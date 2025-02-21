Army commander visits Prasat Ta Muen Thom

The Second Army Area commander and his team attended the taskforce’s situation briefing, inspected terrain and handed out gifts to boost the morale of the troops as they endeavour to ensure security on the Thai-Cambodian border.
Boonsin also met with the commander of the Cambodian military, Brigadier General Nia Wong in an effort to build understanding over inappropriate behaviour, which has caused bad feeling between the two countries.
Thailand’s Second Army Area previously dispatched a warning letter to Cambodia’s 4th Military Region regarding the inappropriate behaviour of Cambodian soldiers and civilians at Prasat Ta Muen Thom.
On February 13, a group of Cambodian soldiers escorted some 25 civilians to visit an ancient Khmer temple. The group reportedly sang the Cambodian national anthem and were later stopped by Thai security officials.