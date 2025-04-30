Thai, Cambodian troops reconcile over Prasat Ta Muen Thom incident

Thai and Cambodian troops stationed near the sensitive border area surrounding Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district have reconciled following a recent incident, ahead of a high-level border meeting on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the commander of Thailand’s Infantry Company 211 and the commander of a Cambodian infantry unit responsible for the area met at the ancient Hindu temple and apologised to each other.

The two commanders pledged that any future disputes concerning the temple or the border area would be addressed directly between them. They agreed to communicate calmly and reasonably, without letting emotions take over.