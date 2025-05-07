Myanmar jet skimmed border, did not enter Thai airspace: Phumtham

His comments followed the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) deploying two F-16 fighter jets on Tuesday to intercept an unidentified aircraft that had approached Thai airspace near the Thailand–Myanmar border.
Phumtham stated that the incident was not a major issue, explaining that the aircraft belonged to a neighbouring country and had flown close to the border during take-off.
"Once airborne, there can occasionally be slight deviations. When we informed them, they pulled back,” he said, adding that the RTAF had carried out its duties precisely and straightforwardly.
When asked whether the aircraft had actually entered Thai airspace, Phumtham replied that it had remained near the border, prompting the air force to launch a warning flight to prevent any incursion.
Regarding the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operated by the Royal Thai Survey Department in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi, which had gone viral on social media, Phumtham downplayed the situation.
“There’s no need to go into detail. It's not a border violation issue. Negotiations have taken place and both sides now fully understand the matter,” he said.