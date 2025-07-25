Thai military condemns Hun Sen for brutal, inhuman attacks on Thai civilians

“RTARF strongly condemns the ongoing use of long-range weapons by the Cambodian military, which has repeatedly targeted civilian areas, including communities, hospitals, and schools,” said RTARF spokesman Maj Gen Vithai Laithomya.
“These barbaric actions have resulted in the deaths and injuries of many innocent people without justification.”
He explained that, based on existing evidence, it is believed that the Cambodian government, under the leadership of Hun Sen, is behind these distressing attacks.
This act not only constitutes a severe violation of international humanitarian law but also demonstrates a complete disregard for human life and fundamental human rights, he remarked.
He added that deliberately targeting civilians constitutes a war crime and those responsible must face justice.
“We call on international organisations and the global community to conduct an independent and transparent investigation to ensure that the perpetrators are appropriately held accountable,” he said.
Vithai reiterated that the RTARF stands in solidarity with those affected by these brutal attacks and calls for an immediate cessation of violence against civilians.
The international community must not turn a blind eye to the atrocities committed and must work together to ensure justice and accountability, he concluded.