Thai military honours fallen soldiers killed in border clash with Cambodia

The Thai military has paid tribute to two soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty along the Thai-Cambodian border, according to a Facebook post by the Second Army Region on Tuesday.

Troops from the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, gathered to honour the fallen at a formal ceremony. The 25th Military Circle oversaw the deployment of personnel and vehicles to escort the bodies with full honours. The two soldiers were: Sgt Amarin Phasuk, of the Combat Support Company, 3rd Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment

SM1 Anothai Pongkaew, of the 3rd Special Forces Regiment (Task Force 90) Both men died while defending Thailand's sovereignty during an armed clash on the Thai-Cambodian border. Their bodies were transferred from Weerawatyothin Camp Hospital to Wat Burapharam in Khumuang subdistrict, Warin Chamrap district, Ubon Ratchathani province, where they await royal cremation rites.