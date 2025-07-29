Thai military honours fallen soldiers killed in border clash with Cambodia

Troops from the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, gathered to honour the fallen at a formal ceremony. The 25th Military Circle oversaw the deployment of personnel and vehicles to escort the bodies with full honours.
The two soldiers were:
Both men died while defending Thailand’s sovereignty during an armed clash on the Thai-Cambodian border.
Their bodies were transferred from Weerawatyothin Camp Hospital to Wat Burapharam in Khumuang subdistrict, Warin Chamrap district, Ubon Ratchathani province, where they await royal cremation rites.