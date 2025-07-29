Thai military honours fallen soldiers killed in border clash with Cambodia

TUESDAY, JULY 29, 2025

The Thai military has paid tribute to two soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty along the Thai-Cambodian border, according to a Facebook post by the Second Army Region on Tuesday.

Troops from the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, gathered to honour the fallen at a formal ceremony. The 25th Military Circle oversaw the deployment of personnel and vehicles to escort the bodies with full honours.

Thai military honours fallen soldiers killed in border clash with Cambodia

The two soldiers were:

  • Sgt Amarin Phasuk, of the Combat Support Company, 3rd Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment
  • SM1 Anothai Pongkaew, of the 3rd Special Forces Regiment (Task Force 90)

Both men died while defending Thailand’s sovereignty during an armed clash on the Thai-Cambodian border.

Thai military honours fallen soldiers killed in border clash with Cambodia

Their bodies were transferred from Weerawatyothin Camp Hospital to Wat Burapharam in Khumuang subdistrict, Warin Chamrap district, Ubon Ratchathani province, where they await royal cremation rites.

Thai military honours fallen soldiers killed in border clash with Cambodia Thai military honours fallen soldiers killed in border clash with Cambodia Thai military honours fallen soldiers killed in border clash with Cambodia

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy