Thailand returns bodies of 12 Cambodian soldiers in gesture of battlefield respect

SUNDAY, JULY 27, 2025

The bodies of 12 Cambodian soldiers have been returned to their homeland in accordance with humanitarian principles, demonstrating respect for all fallen warriors regardless of allegiance, according to the Royal Thai Army.

On July 27 at 4.30pm, Thai officials conducted the repatriation of the remains of 12 Cambodian soldiers who perished during combat operations in Phu Makhuea area to Cambodian authorities at the permanent border crossing point of Chong Sa-ngam, Prai Phatthana subdistrict, Phu Sing district, Si Sa Ket province, enabling the return of the deceased for religious ceremonies in their homeland.

 

Undertaking this action aligns with universal humanitarian principles and honours soldiers who lost their lives in battle, regardless of their allegiance. 

It reflects the spirit of military honour and dignity, demonstrating understanding for the hearts of those who fulfill their duties in conflict situations, all of whom serve their respective nations according to their assigned roles.

The brave soldiers of the Royal Thai Army who sacrificed their lives in defense of Thai territory shall not be forgotten. Their sacrifice will be inscribed in the memory of Thai people, and others will continue this honorable mission to safeguard the sovereignty of Thailand.

 

