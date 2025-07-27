Five signs of espionage: Thai police warn of spies leaking information to Cambodia

Penalties for such offences could be as severe as the death sentence under Thai criminal law.
Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deepor, deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, said national police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Panphet had expressed serious concern over Thailand’s ongoing border tensions with Cambodia.
He said the situation may be exploited by hostile actors attempting to pass sensitive information — including the movements and operations of Thai forces — to Cambodian authorities.
Such activities pose a significant threat to national security and the safety of military personnel and civilians, Siriwat said.
The police urged the public to remain vigilant and report any behaviour that may suggest espionage. Five suspicious activities to look out for include:
Secretly taking photos or videos of military installations, strategic sites, or supply and weapon transport routes.
Observing or following the deployment of personnel or the placement of military equipment.
Frequent photography in sensitive areas, loitering near operational zones without a valid reason, or aimlessly surveying areas.
Accessing evacuation areas or other prohibited zones without authorisation, especially at night or outside normal hours.
Carrying items such as binoculars, strategic maps, area blueprints, or GPS tracking devices without a valid purpose.
Siriwat added that these behaviours may fall under Chapter 3 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, which concerns offences against the external security of the Kingdom. The maximum penalty for such crimes is death.
Members of the public who witness such suspicious activities — or encounter individuals who appear to be spying or transmitting sensitive information to Cambodia — are urged to immediately report the matter to the security services, military, or police.
Reports can be made via the emergency hotline 191 or the Royal Thai Police hotline 1599, both of which operate 24 hours a day.