Five signs of espionage: Thai police warn of spies leaking information to Cambodia

Penalties for such offences could be as severe as the death sentence under Thai criminal law.

Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deepor, deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, said national police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Panphet had expressed serious concern over Thailand’s ongoing border tensions with Cambodia.

He said the situation may be exploited by hostile actors attempting to pass sensitive information — including the movements and operations of Thai forces — to Cambodian authorities.

Such activities pose a significant threat to national security and the safety of military personnel and civilians, Siriwat said.