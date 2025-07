The Thai police’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has issued a stern warning that anyone attacking Cambodians living in Thailand will face legal penalties, stressing that while Thai people are patriotic, they should not resort to illegal actions.

This warning comes amid rising tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, following reports of assaults on Cambodian nationals residing in Thailand. The CIB stated that such actions are wrong and must be distinguished between personal matters and the broader issues at hand. The bureau clarified that those found guilty of assaulting others will face criminal charges under the Penal Code: Section 295: Anyone who inflicts harm on another, causing injury to their body or mind, can be punished with imprisonment for up to two years, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.



Section 297: Anyone found guilty of causing severe bodily harm will face imprisonment from six months to 10 years, along with a fine ranging from 10,000 to 200,000 baht.