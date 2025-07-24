Thai police chief orders full preparedness for border security operations

National Police Chief, Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, stated that the current situation along the Thai-Cambodian border is impacting national security and the safety of the locals.

He said that he had instructed relevant units, including the Provincial Police Regions 2 and 3, the Border Patrol Police, the Central Investigation Bureau, and the Immigration Bureau, to be prepared to support front-line officers as part of the plan to safeguard the rear area.

This is to ensure that security operations during the current threat situation are conducted effectively.