Thai police chief orders full preparedness for border security operations

THURSDAY, JULY 24, 2025

The Royal Thai Police Commissioner-General has ordered the Thai-Cambodian border police to be fully prepared to support front-line operations, as part of the strategic plan to safeguard the rear area, on Thursday.

National Police Chief, Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, stated that the current situation along the Thai-Cambodian border is impacting national security and the safety of the locals. 

He said that he had instructed relevant units, including the Provincial Police Regions 2 and 3, the Border Patrol Police, the Central Investigation Bureau, and the Immigration Bureau, to be prepared to support front-line officers as part of the plan to safeguard the rear area.

This is to ensure that security operations during the current threat situation are conducted effectively. 

Kitrat emphasised that the plan involves securing the rear areas and organising civilian evacuations, strengthening domestic security, and ensuring that local police personnel can perform their duties in alignment with the state’s security objectives. 

They must also be able to respond promptly to emergencies, he added.

The plan outlines the following key responsibilities for the police:

  • Maintaining Order and Domestic Security: The police are tasked with maintaining peace within the rear area, covering the origin, route, and destination of civilian evacuations. They will set up checkpoints, roadblocks, and patrol units along the evacuation routes, while also enhancing security at strategic points and working with other security agencies to prevent escalation of the situation.
     
  • Evacuating Civilians and Assisting Vulnerable Groups: The police will facilitate traffic along evacuation routes, ensuring orderly, safe, and quick movement. They will also assign personnel to assist vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, the sick, and the disabled, throughout the evacuation process. This includes ensuring the safety of those in shelters and assembly points.
     
  • Situation Analysis and Intelligence Gathering: The police will work with intelligence agencies and security units, both domestically and internationally, to assess threats and identify high-risk areas. They will also conduct investigations to detect any movements or activities that may pose a security threat, coordinating with the Army, the National Security Council, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other relevant parties.
  • Preparedness and Drills: Police officers will prepare personnel and resources, including communication devices, vehicles, life-saving tools, and emergency communication systems. They will conduct Tabletop Exercises (TTX) and Field Simulation Exercises to test readiness and ensure shared understanding with network partners.
     
  • Public Communication and Public Relations: The police play a key role in communicating risks to local populations, using suitable channels like public loudspeakers, community radio, online media, and outreach activities such as “Stop Walk Talk” to explain the situation and reassure the public about government management efforts. They will also request the public’s cooperation in not sharing images that could jeopardise national security.
     
  • Law Enforcement and Protection of Human Rights: In managing the situation, the police will adhere to the rule of law, human rights principles, and proportional use of state power. They will avoid discrimination or excessive force and ensure systematic and transparent documentation of detentions and searches. Investigations will be conducted after the incident to enforce laws and resolve the situation.
     
  • Coordination and Integrated Cooperation: The police will coordinate with civil authorities, the military, health services, local governments, and the public by setting up special task forces and area command centres to ensure unified and rapid response to all situations.
     

The National Police Chief reiterated that this plan to safeguard the rear area and the heightened security measures will highlight the role of the police as a central agency in national security. 

The police must be capable of preparing, handling, and restoring situations comprehensively. 

The implementation of this plan will focus on professionalism, alignment with mission objectives, clarity of authority, adherence to legal frameworks, and respect for human rights, ensuring the dignity of the people.

This is critical in the border context, where security, economic, and international relations are highly sensitive, Kitrat concluded.

 

