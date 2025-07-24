Thai police chief orders full preparedness for border security operations

National Police Chief, Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, stated that the current situation along the Thai-Cambodian border is impacting national security and the safety of the locals.
He said that he had instructed relevant units, including the Provincial Police Regions 2 and 3, the Border Patrol Police, the Central Investigation Bureau, and the Immigration Bureau, to be prepared to support front-line officers as part of the plan to safeguard the rear area.
This is to ensure that security operations during the current threat situation are conducted effectively.
Kitrat emphasised that the plan involves securing the rear areas and organising civilian evacuations, strengthening domestic security, and ensuring that local police personnel can perform their duties in alignment with the state’s security objectives.
They must also be able to respond promptly to emergencies, he added.
The plan outlines the following key responsibilities for the police:
The National Police Chief reiterated that this plan to safeguard the rear area and the heightened security measures will highlight the role of the police as a central agency in national security.
The police must be capable of preparing, handling, and restoring situations comprehensively.
The implementation of this plan will focus on professionalism, alignment with mission objectives, clarity of authority, adherence to legal frameworks, and respect for human rights, ensuring the dignity of the people.
This is critical in the border context, where security, economic, and international relations are highly sensitive, Kitrat concluded.