Police rolls out safety plan for Thai-Cambodian border residents

The Provincial Police Region 3 has rolled out a plan to ensure the safety and well-being of the local population along the Thai-Cambodian border, assuring comprehensive support for all sectors.
Pol Lt Gen Wattana Yichin, Commander of Provincial Police Region 3, has initiated an integrated plan to oversee the welfare of residents in the border provinces of Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Buri Ram. The aim is to guarantee that citizens remain safe, receive adequate government assistance, and have access to essential services.
This week, local police agencies have been instructed to prepare in terms of personnel, coordinate with health authorities, and ensure the safety of residents in remote areas, leaving no one neglected.
Wattana emphasized that the plan’s focus is on prevention and preparedness, not in response to any violent events or emergencies. The primary objective is to ensure the convenience and safety of people, particularly vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and homebound patients.
The three main areas of focus in the plan are:
He assured that there is no abnormal situation, and the public can continue with their daily lives as usual.
“We want the public to feel confident that all parties are working to prevent any issues. There is nothing to be concerned about, and everyone can continue their normal activities,” he stated.
Additionally, the Police Region 3 Commander instructed each police station to establish community liaison teams in each sub-district.
These “Neighbourhood Teams” will gather residents’ concerns, listen to their needs, and relay official government information to reduce confusion and foster closer cooperation between authorities and the public. This initiative aims to build a secure and welcoming environment for all.
This effort is a collaborative one involving local authorities, the military, public health agencies, volunteer health workers, and community leaders. It is designed to ensure every family feels the presence of the government, whether in normal times or when help is needed.