Police rolls out safety plan for Thai-Cambodian border residents

The Provincial Police Region 3 has rolled out a plan to ensure the safety and well-being of the local population along the Thai-Cambodian border, assuring comprehensive support for all sectors.

Pol Lt Gen Wattana Yichin, Commander of Provincial Police Region 3, has initiated an integrated plan to oversee the welfare of residents in the border provinces of Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Buri Ram. The aim is to guarantee that citizens remain safe, receive adequate government assistance, and have access to essential services.

This week, local police agencies have been instructed to prepare in terms of personnel, coordinate with health authorities, and ensure the safety of residents in remote areas, leaving no one neglected.