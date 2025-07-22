Complaints filed at police station against Cambodian woman over Ta Muen Thom Incident

The Phanom Dong Rak district police station has received complaints from troops and Thai civilians against a Cambodian woman who caused a brief confrontation at Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Surin.
The police station confirmed that complaints had been filed against the woman, later identified by Thai social media users as Norodom Pan Monika.
The popular CSI LA Facebook page reported that she is the granddaughter of the late King Norodom Sihanouk and the daughter of well-known music professor Kaew Plan Surin.
On July 15, Monika pointed her finger at a Thai soldier, shouting at him and accusing him of encroaching on Cambodian territory.
When more Thai troops arrived to assess the situation, Cambodian troops also rushed to the scene. As additional troops from both sides gathered, a brief confrontation occurred. Thai troops evacuated Thai tourists for fear of potential violence after someone heard a Cambodian soldier shout for colleagues to fetch guns. The situation eventually de-escalated following talks between commanders of both sides.
The Phanom Dong Rak police station confirmed that complaints have been filed accusing Monika of violating Article 116 of the Criminal Code, which pertains to insulting officials on duty and instigating violence, as well as uploading a clip of the incident into a computer system.
The station stated that, due to the public interest in the case, it had informed the Surin police head office, which has set up a team of investigators to handle the matter.
The team will collect evidence, witness statements, and social media clips to build a case against Monika. The team will also coordinate with the Foreign Ministry to summon Monika for questioning, the station announced.