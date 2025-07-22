Complaints filed at police station against Cambodian woman over Ta Muen Thom Incident

The Phanom Dong Rak district police station has received complaints from troops and Thai civilians against a Cambodian woman who caused a brief confrontation at Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Surin.

The police station confirmed that complaints had been filed against the woman, later identified by Thai social media users as Norodom Pan Monika.

The popular CSI LA Facebook page reported that she is the granddaughter of the late King Norodom Sihanouk and the daughter of well-known music professor Kaew Plan Surin.

On July 15, Monika pointed her finger at a Thai soldier, shouting at him and accusing him of encroaching on Cambodian territory.