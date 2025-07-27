Police chief orders vigilance for spies targeting Thai strategic sites

On Sunday, Kitrat visited Sisaket Hospital to offer moral support to Pol Sgt Wachira Kusonphan, 32, who was wounded by shrapnel during a Cambodian attack on a local convenience store.

The police chief also personally donated financial assistance to the wounded officer.

He later travelled to a temporary evacuation centre at a local temple in Phayu district, where he met with civilians who had fled from Kantharalak district due to ongoing clashes.