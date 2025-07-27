Police chief orders vigilance for spies targeting Thai strategic sites

On Sunday, Kitrat visited Sisaket Hospital to offer moral support to Pol Sgt Wachira Kusonphan, 32, who was wounded by shrapnel during a Cambodian attack on a local convenience store.
The police chief also personally donated financial assistance to the wounded officer.
He later travelled to a temporary evacuation centre at a local temple in Phayu district, where he met with civilians who had fled from Kantharalak district due to ongoing clashes.
Kitrat said his visit was part of a planned trip to frontline provinces, starting in Ubon Ratchathani before arriving in Si Sa Ket.
He explained that police responsibilities in the conflict areas are twofold: the border patrol police are deployed alongside the military at the front line, while other units focus on protecting homes and property left behind by evacuees now residing in shelters.
He has also instructed officers to monitor for suspicious individuals who may be working as enemy agents and attempting to identify or mark strategic sites within Thai borders.