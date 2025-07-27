Spokesman accuses Hun Manet of lying as Cambodia attacks continue

He stated that Hun Manet’s recent social media post, in which he declared readiness for a ceasefire and urged Thailand not to reverse its stance, lacked sincerity and concealed ulterior motives.
Jirayu further accused the Cambodian leader of mocking Thailand, despite repeated assurances from the Thai government that any ceasefire talks must begin with an immediate halt to attacks on Thai civilian areas.
The Cambodian government has spent its time fabricating lies for international attention, while its military operations tell a starkly different story, Jirayu said.
He added that at 6.01am on Sunday (July 27), the Cambodian military once again engaged in what he described as “inhumane acts of war crimes”, firing artillery shells across the border into civilian areas in Thailand.
The attack struck Ban Ta So Nueng village in Prasat district, Surin province, causing multiple homes to catch fire and leaving several civilians injured.
“The Thai government reaffirms that it was the Cambodian military that initiated these war crimes, attacking civilian homes with cruelty and blatant disregard for humanity. Ample evidence of this aggression is widely acknowledged across the world,” he said.
Jirayu reiterated that Thailand is willing to enter into ceasefire negotiations, as previously communicated on several occasions. However, he accused Cambodia of continuing to engage in deceitful tactics, contradicting its messages to the international community.
“This is a textbook case of someone trying to appear virtuous while shifting blame onto others,” he said.
He added that although the Thai government remains ready for dialogue, the sustained attacks on civilian targets by Cambodian forces over the past three days are deeply concerning.