Spokesman accuses Hun Manet of lying as Cambodia attacks continue

He stated that Hun Manet’s recent social media post, in which he declared readiness for a ceasefire and urged Thailand not to reverse its stance, lacked sincerity and concealed ulterior motives.

Jirayu further accused the Cambodian leader of mocking Thailand, despite repeated assurances from the Thai government that any ceasefire talks must begin with an immediate halt to attacks on Thai civilian areas.

The Cambodian government has spent its time fabricating lies for international attention, while its military operations tell a starkly different story, Jirayu said.