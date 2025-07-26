Cambodia prepares to target Thai civilians in three provinces with artillery, pressure on government to end the fight

At 12:00 PM on July 26, the 2nd Army Area provided an update on the ongoing border clashes with Cambodia, confirming that fighting continues with both sides preparing and reinforcing their forces, particularly in areas such as the Phu Ma Kua, Chong Bok, Chong An Ma, Sam Tae, Chong Ta Thao, Ta Muen Thom and Ta Kwai temples. Several civilian areas have been hit by artillery fire, but no injuries have been reported. Additionally, Cambodian casino employees have been evacuated from the border casino near the Chong Sai Taku in Buriram Province.
Throughout the afternoon of July 25, Cambodian forces launched heavy artillery fire, mortar shelling, and BM-21 rocket attacks, making attempts to invade key areas like Sam Tae, Phu Phee, Chong Ta Thao, and Ta Muen Thom. Thai military forces responded equally, using infantry weapons, artillery, mortars, and air support to target Cambodian positions at the Chong An Ma, Phu Phee, Chong Ta Thao, and Chong Ban Dai Hak areas.
Thai forces have successfully secured all the areas along the operational line at Phu Ma Kua, holding it according to 1:50,000 operational map. While there are continued efforts to push forward at the Ta Kwai Temple area, military action remains restricted near historical sites. Heavy clashes have occurred at the following locations: Phu Ma Kua (6 times), Ta Muen Thom (4 times), Chong Bok (3 times), Chong An Ma (3 times), Sam Tae (2 times), and Chong Ta Thao (3 times).
The areas requiring heightened monitoring include the districts of Kantharalak in Si Sa Ket, Kap Choeng, and Phanom Dong Rak in Surin Province. Cambodian forces are expected to continue using artillery to target civilians' lives and property, possibly aiming to pressure the Thai government into halting the fighting under a disadvantageous position.
Efforts to evacuate civilians to safe areas are ongoing. In the four affected provinces, 88,038 people have been relocated to 242 designated shelter points:
In Saothongchai Subdistrict, Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket Province, a BM-21 rocket landed, causing damage to 7 houses. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.
Volunteers have been providing support to the affected populations across four provinces, helping manage temporary shelters and assisting with the transportation of belongings. Additionally, they have been sharing useful information with the public. A total of 904 military volunteers, 2,480 civilian volunteers, and 220 youth and ROTC volunteers have been involved.
Royal kitchens have been set up to provide meals for the evacuees. Seven kitchens have been established in the four provinces, with nine mobile kitchen units. From July 24–26, 87,600 meals have been provided to those in need.
In relation to reports of rockets landing in the Lao PDR, which caused damage to homes and property, the Thai government expresses deep regret. However, after coordination with Lao authorities, it was confirmed that the rockets were not from Thai military weapons but from Cambodian forces. The Thai military has been extremely cautious in its use of support fire to avoid affecting non-military targets.
The type of missile used has a range of up to 130 kilometres and can strike strategic targets and military positions. The Thai military has prepared measures to manage the situation according to plans for the protection of the rear areas and has the necessary tools to neutralise such missiles. However, to prevent harm to civilians and property, citizens are urged to remain vigilant.
The public is urged not to panic and to follow official notifications from the authorities.
Furthermore, the public is requested to refrain from taking photos, recording videos, broadcasting live footage, or sharing military operation information.