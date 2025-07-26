Cambodia prepares to target Thai civilians in three provinces with artillery, pressure on government to end the fight



Volunteers assist citizens in four provinces

Volunteers have been providing support to the affected populations across four provinces, helping manage temporary shelters and assisting with the transportation of belongings. Additionally, they have been sharing useful information with the public. A total of 904 military volunteers, 2,480 civilian volunteers, and 220 youth and ROTC volunteers have been involved.

Royal kitchens have been set up to provide meals for the evacuees. Seven kitchens have been established in the four provinces, with nine mobile kitchen units. From July 24–26, 87,600 meals have been provided to those in need.



Clarification on Lao PDR damage

In relation to reports of rockets landing in the Lao PDR, which caused damage to homes and property, the Thai government expresses deep regret. However, after coordination with Lao authorities, it was confirmed that the rockets were not from Thai military weapons but from Cambodian forces. The Thai military has been extremely cautious in its use of support fire to avoid affecting non-military targets.



Missile warning and precautions

The type of missile used has a range of up to 130 kilometres and can strike strategic targets and military positions. The Thai military has prepared measures to manage the situation according to plans for the protection of the rear areas and has the necessary tools to neutralise such missiles. However, to prevent harm to civilians and property, citizens are urged to remain vigilant.

The public is urged not to panic and to follow official notifications from the authorities.

Furthermore, the public is requested to refrain from taking photos, recording videos, broadcasting live footage, or sharing military operation information.