Stray munitions that landed in Laos were shot from Cambodian artilleries - Thai army

The Second Army Area said it had exercised caution in using its weapons, while expressing deep regret over the incident in Laos.
However, following an investigation and coordination with the Lao authorities, it has been confirmed that the shells did not originate from the Thai military, but rather from Cambodian forces.
The Second Army Area emphasised that the Thai military is exercising the utmost caution when deploying support fire, ensuring that no civilian or non-military targets are affected.