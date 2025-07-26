Thai Army honours seventh soldier killed defending strategic hill In border clash

On July 26, Col Ritcha Suksuwanon, Deputy Spokesperson of the Royal Thai Army, stated that yesterday (July 25, 2025), the army received an additional report of a soldier killed in the Thai-Cambodian border clashes. The newly identified casualty is Sergeant Jirayu Intuman, a member of a Commando Battalion, who died during operations near Phu Ma Kua.
This brings the total number of military fatalities during the clashes on July 24–26 along the Thai-Cambodian border to seven.
The Royal Thai Army pays tribute to these brave soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty defending the nation’s sovereignty. The army will provide full rights and welfare support to the families and dependents of these fallen heroes, in recognition of their ultimate sacrifice.
Given the ongoing border clashes, the army asks for cooperation from media outlets when reporting on military casualties. Coverage should focus on situational reporting and honor the sacrifice of the fallen in an appropriate and respectful manner.
The army requests media to refrain from publishing images or content that may be overly distressing or emotionally disturbing, as the morale of front-line troops and their families is just as critical as military strength or equipment.
The Royal Thai Army expresses its gratitude to all media personnel for their ongoing cooperation.