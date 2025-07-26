Thai Army honours seventh soldier killed defending strategic hill In border clash

On July 26, Col Ritcha Suksuwanon, Deputy Spokesperson of the Royal Thai Army, stated that yesterday (July 25, 2025), the army received an additional report of a soldier killed in the Thai-Cambodian border clashes. The newly identified casualty is Sergeant Jirayu Intuman, a member of a Commando Battalion, who died during operations near Phu Ma Kua.

This brings the total number of military fatalities during the clashes on July 24–26 along the Thai-Cambodian border to seven.