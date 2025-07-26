Thai Army Accuses Cambodia of 'Unsporting' Attacks on Laos and Ancient Sites

The Royal Thai Army has strongly condemned Cambodia for what it describes as "playing outside the rules" following the discovery of artillery shells landing in Lao territory and alleged deliberate targeting of ancient sites.

Thailand asserts these actions are part of a calculated effort to mislead global opinion and discredit the Thai military.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, the Thai Army spokesman, addressed the issue, confirming that the shells found in Laos did not originate from Thai forces.

He emphasised the Thai military's strict adherence to international regulations and its effective control over weapon use, ensuring proportionate responses.

According to the Thai Army, Cambodian forces have repeatedly employed long-range weapons against numerous civilian targets over the past two days.

These actions are seen as intentional, with weapons allegedly directed at non-military objectives, including historical sites.

Maj Gen Winthai suggested this was designed to "significantly mislead" the international community about Thailand.

The latest incident, involving long-range artillery fire into Laos, is deemed particularly concerning by Bangkok.

"If it wasn't intentional, it couldn't have gone so far astray," the spokesman stated, reiterating the belief that the aim is to falsely incriminate Thailand in the eyes of both Laos and the wider world, echoing past attempts.

The Thai Army views such behaviour as "fighting outside the rules" and has called for an immediate cessation of these actions.

Maj Gen Winthai concluded by stating that such conduct "is not the action of a gentleman soldier" and will undoubtedly damage Cambodia's international standing.